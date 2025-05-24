Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Turns Down The Biggest Pay Cheque Of His 40-Year-Long Career, Actor's Jaw-Dropping Fees For Rejected Baburao Role Revealed

Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal has exited the Hera Pheri threequel after the movie went into production. It is said that the veteran actor had shot for a promo of Hera Pheri 3 on the set of Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and director Priyadarshan. However, news came a few days back that Paresh has changed his mind about taking on the role of the iconic Baburao in the planned movie. Now, Hera Pheri 3 has hit a major roadblock and may not even get made.

In the meantime, Akshay's production house Cape Of Good Films, issued a notice to Paresh, seeking ₹25 crore in damages for jeopardising Hera Pheri 3. It is reported that Paresh had also received ₹11 lakh as the signing amount. However, as per Bollywood Hungama, Paresh has returned the token amount of ₹11 lakh, plus 15% interest.

It is said that Paresh had issues with the contract. The veteran actor was supposed to receive ₹15 crore for Hera Pheri 3, but the contract included a clause that meant that he would receive the remaining ₹14.89 crore only one month after the release of the film. The production timeline is not certain for the threequel, and that puts Paresh in a precarious position w.r.t to his payment.

Cape of Good Films has sued Paresh Rawal for ₹25 Cr over Hera Pheri 3 exit | Image: X

Paresh, who reportedly earns ₹1-₹1.5 crore per project and around ₹30-₹35 lakh for brand endorsement, was getting the biggest paycheque of his four-decade-long career in Hera Pheri 3. But now he has backed down from doing the movie. The actor had hinted that he didn't want to play the role in a not-so-long-ago interview.