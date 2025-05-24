Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Turns Down The Biggest Pay Cheque Of His 40-Year-Long Career, Actor's Jaw-Dropping Fees For Rejected Baburao Role Revealed

Updated May 24th 2025, 22:37 IST
Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal has exited the Hera Pheri threequel after the movie went into production. It is said that the veteran actor had shot for a promo of Hera Pheri 3 on the set of Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and director Priyadarshan. However, news came a few days back that Paresh has changed his mind about taking on the role of the iconic Baburao in the planned movie. Now, Hera Pheri 3 has hit a major roadblock and may not even get made.
In the meantime, Akshay's production house Cape Of Good Films, issued a notice to Paresh, seeking ₹25 crore in damages for jeopardising Hera Pheri 3. It is reported that Paresh had also received ₹11 lakh as the signing amount. However, as per Bollywood Hungama, Paresh has returned the token amount of ₹11 lakh, plus 15% interest.
Also read: Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Pays Back More Than He Charged Akshay Kumar's Production House For Threequel
It is said that Paresh had issues with the contract. The veteran actor was supposed to receive ₹15 crore for Hera Pheri 3, but the contract included a clause that meant that he would receive the remaining ₹14.89 crore only one month after the release of the film. The production timeline is not certain for the threequel, and that puts Paresh in a precarious position w.r.t to his payment.
Also read: 'Major Legal Consequences' Await Paresh Rawal For Jeopardising Hera Pheri 3, Confirms Akshay Kumar's Company's Lawyer: Lot Of Expenses Incurred...
Paresh, who reportedly earns ₹1-₹1.5 crore per project and around ₹30-₹35 lakh for brand endorsement, was getting the biggest paycheque of his four-decade-long career in Hera Pheri 3. But now he has backed down from doing the movie. The actor had hinted that he didn't want to play the role in a not-so-long-ago interview.
About playing Baburao in the Hera Pheri franchise, Paresh shared, "It was like a noose. I went to Vishal Bharadwaj ji in 2007. Part 2 of Hera Pheri had released in 2006. I told him I wanted to get rid of that image. I requested him to give me a different character with the same getup. I felt only he could do that. Whoever was approaching me post-Hera Pheri was in a similar kind of role. I told him that I am an actor and don't want to be stuck in one image."
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 24th 2025, 22:32 IST