Dhadak 2 Vs Metro In Dino Box Office: In Saiyaara Season, How Have Other Bollywood Romance Movies Fared?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara has become the second highest grossing Bollywood film of the year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's period action film Chhaava. The Mohit Suri directorial have not only launched the newcomers into the spotlight, but many are crediting it for reviving the romance genre in Bollywood at a time when actioners are ruling the roost. Have other Hindi romance movies released around Saiyaara performed as good?

How much have Dhadak 2 and Metro In Dino earned at the box office?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 is reportedly made on a budget of ₹40+ crore. However, the box office performance of the film is not up to the mark. In less than a week of its release, Dhadak 2 has minted ₹15.62 crore in India. This earning of the film is in six days, which is very low.

In fact, the day-wise numbers are struggling to stay above the ₹1 crore mark. The fact that the figures have dipped to such low levels in a week is not a good sign. With the big scale release of War 2 and its complete takeover of cinema halls on August 14, Dhadak 2 will be taken down from the cinema halls before it even has the chance to recover its budget. The limited appeal of the movie's storyline, based on caste struggles, is one of the reasons whey Dhadak 2 has not been able to work at the ticket window.

Metro In Dino has minted over ₹50 crore in its lifetime run

Metro In Dino has minted ₹53 crore in India and ₹63 crore worldwide. In six days, Metro In Dino had collected ₹24.6 crore, which is more than Dhadak 2. However, the romance film has turned out to be average grosser at best.