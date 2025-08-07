Special Ops 2 Actor Vikkas Manaktala Says Industry Is 'Not Same As It Used To Be': OTT Opened Doors To Many TV Actors - EXCLUSIVE

Vikkas Manaktala has worked in the TV industry for over a decade. Now, he is slowly finding his footing in the OTT space, with director Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops Season 2 being his maiden web series venture. Led by Kay Kay Menon, the show also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. However, this season, Vikkas managed to steal the limelight with his portrayal of the R&Aw agent Abhay Singh.

"For me to have to work with Neeraj sir has been a dream come true, and I waited for that very, very long. I'm so grateful that I could get the opportunity to learn from him and work with him," the actor said in an exclusive interview with Republic World.

Vikkas Manaktala on the 'baggage' TV actors carry when they shift to OTT

Earlier in an interview, Vikkas shared that there is a "baggage" that TV actors carry with them when they shift to OTT or movies. When asked what he was referring to, the actor touched upon the prevailing "notion" that a TV actor cannot act in films. Vikkas further shared that with the OTT heralding a new era in content creation, many good actors have now got their due.

He also mentioned that the industry is not the same as it used to be years ago. "OTT has opened doors to many TV actors who are doing so well in the digital and film space. So, I think it is a good time for a transition," the actor asserted.

He continued by saying that cinema is also in a transitional phase. According to Vikkas, while good stories have become the focus point, some of the "big formula films" have failed to work. "People are waking up with the awareness, and it is reaching people through social media," he said. Apart from Indian content, OTT offers international shows and movies to its viewers, thus widening their reach and taste.

"It has become a great learning curve for all of us. For the makers, for the actors, for every department, for that matter. I think it is a great space which has automatically broken that mould and understanding of TV actors. So, I personally feel an actor is an actor. Whether he works in TV, OTT, films, theatre, or other medium. So, for me, that is what is more important. I am happy that people are now getting their due credit who are working very hard on their craft," Vikkas shared.

How is TV different from OTT? Vikkas Manaktala answers

Since Vikkas has spent a significant part of his career working in the TV industry, we asked him how exactly it is different from OTT. The Special Ops 2 actor said that the whole space and the energy of a TV set are "very different". He called working on TV a "lonely job". "An actor goes, does their work, and then returns home," he remarked about the monotonous routine, adding, "It is a very single-minded focus on just going and doing their own duty." In OTT, things are different. Citing the example of Special Ops 2, Vikkas said, "Everyone, from the captain of the ship, our director, Neeraj sir, even Shivam sir, the action team, the photography team, the spot boys and the actors, everyone was in sync. You know, just sync with one goal of doing a great job. I think that is the big difference between TV and OTT that I have experienced."