Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Starrer Stays Strong Amid The Odyseey Wave, Breaches ₹100 Cr Mark Ahead Of Weekend

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: The Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Kaffrey starrer comedy movie hit the big screens on July 10. The movie opened to mixed to negative reviews and yet raked in decent numbers at the box office. The film has been keeping up a solid front at the box office. In just 8 days, it has breached the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Dhamaal 4 breaches ₹100 cr mark

As per Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 opened to a decent ₹14 crore. As good word about the comedy genre of the film went around, the project doubled its business over the first weekend. With no other major release from Bollywood, Dhamaal 4 concluded its first week of theatrical run with a healthy ₹96 crore.

The film found its first competitor second Friday, July 17, with the release of the Hollywood drama, The Odyssey. Despite the fan frenzy around Christopher Nolan and its staggering reception upon release, the Ajay Devgn starrer also remained solid. As per Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 minted ₹5.35 crore on Friday. This has taken the film's total to ₹101.35 crore. Released amid a crowded calendar, Dhamaal 4 has held steady and exceeded expectations in terms of its box office collection. The movie has also become the highest-grossing in its franchise.



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More about Dhamaal 4

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, Dhamaal 4 brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.