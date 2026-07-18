Ek Din OTT Release: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Starrer Makes Silent Streaming Debut After Bombing At Box Office

Ek Din OTT Release Date: The Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer hit the big screens on May 1. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, marks the Bollywood debut of the actress, who will next be seen in Ramayana. Following an underwhelming response at the box office, the movie is now streaming on OTT.

Ek Din quietly debuts on Prime Video

After undeperforming at the box office, Ek Din has finally made its way on streaming. The Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan starrer quietly began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 17. This is unusual as films on Prime Video generally arrive first on a rental basis. However, Ek Din arrived without any prior information and was made available directly to all subscribers. The film is streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ek Din hit the big screens on May 1. The movie, which is said to be a remake of the Korean film One Day, opened to a mixed to negative response. In its lifetime, the movie amassed a total of ₹5.50 Cr in India. It is one of the least grossing movies of Bollywood this year.



Also Read: Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Hawk, Heartstopper Forever, More Shows

More about Ek Din

The trailer of Ek Din gently opens by setting up a soft and heartfelt world, giving audiences a glimpse into what appears to be a magical, gentle, and classic love story. The trailer shows Junaid Khan explaining a fortune bell that grants a wish for true love when the bell is rung. As he speaks, he looks at Sai Pallavi's character, Meera, and quietly wishes that she could be his. He says he wants his wish to come true even if it's for one day. The trailer offers a sweet glimpse into the charming chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi, hinting at a warm and heartfelt love story.

Advertisement

Ek Din is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey.