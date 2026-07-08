Dhamaal 4 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi's Starrer Sells 17843 Tickets, Begins Journey On A Lukewarm Note

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi, the OG gang, are back with the fourth instalment of Dhamaal. The film is just two days away from release, and the makers have opened the ticket window to book in advance.

Dhamaal 4 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film sold 17,843 tickets within just a few hours of the box office opening, across 3,982 shows. It has generated ₹45.47 lakh in revenue. As the tickets have only been available for a few hours, the number of shows is expected to increase, which should further boost sales.

Maximum has been earned in Maharashtra (₹10.55 lakh).

Dhamaal 4 cast fees

It is being claimed that the budget of Dhamaal 4 is ₹200 crore, making it the most expensive movie in the franchise yet. Sanjeeda is said to have taken home the lowest salary of the entire cast, and her remuneration reportedly stands at ₹1.5 crore. It is further claimed that Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi and Esha Gupta have taken home ₹2 crore each for the movie. Arshad and Riteish are said to have been given ₹10 crore each for returning as Adi and Roy respectively in the fourth Dhamaal movie.

Advertisement

Ajay, who is also serving as the co-producer of Dhamaal 4, is the highest-paid cast member, reportedly charging ₹40 crore.

All about Dhamaal 4

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the gags and humour in the fourth instalment are certainly going to be plenty as the oddball characters embark on a treasure hunt. Apart from the OG cast, the film also includes Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 10.