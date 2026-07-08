Ravi Mohan Backtracks On Quitting Acting Amid Divorce Battle With Aarti Ravi, Says 'I Won’t Betray My Fans’

Ravi Mohan, who earlier announced his decision to quit acting amid his divorce battle with estranged wife Aarti Ravi, has revoked his decision. During an award show, he announced that he will not put his career on hold and will keep working for his fans.

Ravi Mohan 'won't betray his fans'

During the award ceremony, Ravi Mohan said he regretted hurting his fans with his decision to quit acting and that he would take back his words. “I am turning 46 this year. Twenty-three divided by two, half of my life has been spent in cinema. It’s a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more,” he said.

He further revealed that he reconsidered his decision after receiving support from his fans and people in the industry. He also apologised for his hasty decision. "I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, ‘We’ll accept anything you say. But you must never say you’re not part of cinema again.’ I apologise to all of them,” he added.

He promised to return to big screens, "I also won’t betray my fans anymore. I’ll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity… I plan to return as Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude."

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When Ravi Mohan broke down after breakup with Keneeshaa

Earlier in May, Ravi Mohan held a press conference where he was seen crying while announcing his breakup with Keneeshaa. In a fit of rage, he announced that none of his movies will be released until he gets divorced from his estranged wife, Aarti.

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A clip from his press meet went viral on the internet in which he announced that neither he nor his films would be released in the theatres until he gets divorced. He spoke in Tamil, which he loosely translated to English, "My Films will not release on screens till i get my divorce.. I cannot act anymore. I couldn't bear the insult I got. If you want to provoke me, try it. I worked for 23yrs.. 95% of my films are successful."

He further shared that Aarti is not letting him meet his children and is cyberbullying Keneeshaa. Owing to this, she left the actor. "Stop bullying me. I will be in my office only. If you want to do something, you can come directly. They are not allowing me to see my children, sending bodyguards to schools, and they have even closed my phone connection. They cyberbullied #Keneeshaa and sent her away. I want her to be happy wherever she is."