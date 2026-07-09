Dhamaal 4 Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells 53156 Tickets, Earns ₹1.36 Crore

Dhamaal 4 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi's upcoming comedy flick is yet to pick up the pace at the ticket window. The makers opened the box office on July 8, and since then the film has sold 53156 tickets in India. While the signs do look positive, it is unlikely that the film beats its predecessor Total Dhamaal, which earned ₹16.50 crore on the opening day.

Dhamaal 4 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹1.36 crore across 7,709 shows as of the time of this article. The highest earnings have come from Maharashtra, totalling ₹31.51 lakh. Given the pace of its collection, the film is likely to perform well on its opening day since there are no major releases that could pose a threat. Alpha, which debuted a week earlier, is not performing strongly at the box office, providing Dhamaal 4 with a clear opportunity. It will be interesting to see if Dhamaal 4 surpasses Alpha's opening records in India. With significant buzz generated on social media and just one day remaining until the release, the film may also see high earnings from advance bookings.

All about Dhamaal 4

The film marks the return of the Dhamaal gang as they embark on the biggest treasure hunt of their lives. Tapping into nostalgia, the film is packed with iconic comic moments and memorable dialogues that pay tribute to the franchise's first instalment.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film aims to bring back the madcap energy that made the franchise a favourite among audiences. In the supporting role, the film stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie is slated to release on July 10.