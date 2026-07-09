Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna Meets Akanksha Chamola Post Divorce Announcement, Says 'Band Baja Diya Tune'

Akanksha Chamola has been in the news since she made a dhamakedar entry at Lock Upp Season 2 with an announcement about her marital life. The actress revealed that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, have been living separately for a year now and that they are heading for a divorce. With this piece of information, she made the highlight of the show. Now, to add more drama, Khanna will be making an entry in the show, and the promo video of the same has taken over the internet.

Gaurav Khanna to enter Lock Upp Season 2

In the video going viral on the internet, host Farah Khan can be heard announcing the start of visiting hours as the contestants remain locked inside the cells. Wondering who the first visitor is, Khanna enters. Akanksha is seen smiling and getting emotional at the same time. He walks up straight to Akanksha's cell and says, "Band baja diya tune".

Akansha Chamola reveals the reason behind her divorce from Gaurav Khanna

Earlier, in the episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha could be seen discussing her divorce with co-contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. She said, "When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. However, gradually I realised that I am not meant for it. And he was okay with it. But, in time that shifted. Now he wants to have kids. I can see that I can't give him that."

When Shreya asked if she would never be open to embracing motherhood, Akanksha stressed, "I don't have those instincts. I said that a long time back when I realised I am not made for this. We had a discussion and I told him you can leave me if you want. It's fair enough. Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage. He is not wrong on his part."

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Akanksha added, "Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that he wants it (kids) very badly. I am not able to do it. I don't want to put him in that situation. I am child-free for a reason. I want to be free."

Gaurav and Akanksha got married in November 2016 after dating for several years.