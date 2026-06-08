Dhamaal 4 Reportedly Prepones To July 10, Will Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Alpha Change Release Date Again?

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 is one of the most anticipated movies releasing next month. The comedy was previously scheduled to release on July 17. However, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will also hit the big screens on the same day. As per reports, the release of the Bollywood film has now been moved a week.

A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhamaal 4 was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 17. It’ll now release a week earlier, on July 10." The same insider in the know also mentioned that the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha will also see a change in release date again.

The insider added, "There has been buzz in the trade that Alpha is releasing on July 3. So, the July 10 slot is now vacant and hence, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to take up the date. They feel that July 10 is apt for their film and would be a treat for the fans as they’ll get to see the comic caper a week earlier. An official announcement is expected soon.”



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Earlier, Alpha changed its release date to July 10 to enjoy a solo run till July 17. As per reports, the makers were mulling over a July 3 release to get a solo run from July 3 to July 17, which will help aid in the business. However, with Dhamaal 4 changing the release date, the Alia Bhatt starrer's solo run is at risk yet again. However, a confirmation about the final release dates of both Alpha and Dhamaal 4 is awaited.