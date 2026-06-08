Jennifer Winget's 'Wanted To Become a Housewife' Comment Resurfaces Amid Rumours Of Second Marriage With William Ishmael

Popular television star Jennifer Winget is reported to be getting married again. While she has not confirmed the news herself, media reports claim that she is tying the knot with a Singapore-based businessman, William Ishmael. If true, this would be Winget's second marriage.

The actress who shot to fame from the medical drama Dill Mill Gaye and was recently seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, was married to actor Karan Singh Grover previously. The actors co-starred together and tied the knot in 2012. However, their marriage ended quickly, and they filed for a divorce in November 2014.

Karan was earlier married to actress Shraddha Nigam until 2008, and his marriage to Jennifer was his second. He later went on to marry Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in 2016. Together, they have a daughter, Devi.



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In an old interview, Jennifer Winget spoke candidly about her marriage to Karan Singh Grover and the eventual divorce. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Beyhadh fame admitted that she was warned plenty before she decided to get married at the peak of her career. She said, “There were so many noises around me. There were so many voices in my head. Let's not go there. That decision of mine, everybody questioned—including my parents.”

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She then admitted that for Karan Singh Grover, she was ready to leave her career and become a housewife. She asserted, "At that point, I anyway wanted to become a housewife, so if I wasn't getting any work, I was okay with it. I thought, this is what feels right to me now, and this is what I'm going to do because my heart is in it. And when your heart is in something, it's very difficult to listen to logic and reason." She then spoke about how the divorce was a difficult time for her and she took years to heal from it.