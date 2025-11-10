Dharmendra is Stable and Under Observation: Family Issues First Statement Amid Actor's Hospitalisation At Breach Candy, Requests Privacy

Dharmendra Health Update: Bollywood's veteran actor was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon. While the cause of his hospitalisation remains unknown, some reports suggested that the actor has been shifted to a ventilator. Dispelling all rumours, actor Sunny Deol's team has issued a statement assuring fans of Dharmendra's well-being.

The statement shared by the actor's family read, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy." The statment confirmation comes as a relief for fans and friends of Dharmendra who have been praying for his speedy recovery.

Paparazzi shared videos of the fan clubs of Dharmendra, organised puja rituals and offered prayers for his speedy recovery. Earlier, members of the veteran actor's family arrived at the Breach Candy Hospital to check on Dharmendra. His wife and actress Hema Malini told a publication that the family is praying for his speedy recovery.



Also Read: Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Family Confirms

Sunny Deol arrived at the hospital to be by his father's side as he recovers. The Border actor, who looked visibly devastated, was accompanied by his sons Rajveer and Karanveer Singh Deol. Following him, Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol also visited the Breach Candy Hospital. He was accompanied by his wife, Tanya Deol. The family is yet to share the latest updates on the actor.

