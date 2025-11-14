Amitabh Bachchan Objects To Dharmendra's Invasion Of Privacy In Stern Post

Bollywood celebrities have come together to raise their voice against Dharmendra's invasion of privacy. The veteran actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday early morning. Following his discharge, paparazzi members have been hounding the Deol family. Some reports also shared misinformation about Dharmendra's health, inviting fury from social media users, the actor's family, and Bollywood celebrities.



Amitabh Bachchan has joined the list of celebrities condemning the paparazzi for being intrusive with the Deol family. The actor, who famously starred in Sholay with Dharmendera, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write a cryptic message. In a post he wrote, “T 5564 - no ethics .. no ethics at all.”

This comes after Amitabh Bachchan made a visit to Dharmendra at his residence in Juhu following his discharge. The Paa actor donned a dapper jacket and drove his car to meet his ailing friend. He, too, was hounded by the paparazzi, upon his arrival.

Before Amitabh Bachchan, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had lodged a formal police complaint against certain paparazzi and online media platforms for what it called "inhuman" and "unethical" behaviour while covering veteran actor Dharmendra's recent health condition. In a strongly worded letter, President Ashoke Pandit said that some paparazzi and online accounts "breached privacy" by entering the premises of the veteran actor's residence and "recording footage and images of his family members without consent."



Before the film's body, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel also condemned the breach of privacy. In an Instagram post, Ameesha, who shares a close bond with the Deol family, wrote, “I strongly believe the media needs to leave the Deol family alone at this time and respect their privacy.” Filmmaker Karan Johar also penned a strongly worded note condemning the paparazzi for disturbing the family during the distressing times.



This came after Sunny Deol lost his cool at the paparazzi stationed outside Dharmendra's house.

