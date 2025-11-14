Leaked Video Of Dharmendra From ICU Causes Uproar, Breach Candy Hospital Staffer Identified And Arrested

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently receiving treatment for an unknown medical condition. The "He-Man of Bollywood" was admitted to the Breach candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week, but the Deol family got him discharged. He is currently receiving treatment at home. While there has been ongoing speculation around Dharmendra's health, media and paparazzi have surrounded his residence in Juhu in order to obtain latest updates. A video has gone viral in which Sunny Deol was seen abusing the paparazzi recording him as he walked out of his residence with his staffers. Deol sternly requested privacy for his family at this time. Similar sentiments have been echoed by many in Bollywood, who have unequivocally called out paparazzi for breach of privacy.

Meanwhile, a video of Dharmendra from when he was hospitalised has also surfaced and gone viral on social media. It shows him hooked onto medical support as he appears unresponsive. The entire Deol family surrounds him and appear devastated. Those seen in the video around a bed-ridden Dharmendra are Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, Dharmendra's daughters and his first wife Prakash Kaur. The leaked private moments of the vulnerable Deol family has caused uproar on social media.

Dharmendra, aged 89, made his Bollywood debut in 1960 | Image: X

Advertisement

Following this, the hospital staffer, who recorded the video of the family members and an ailing Dharmendra, has been identified and arrested.

The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the south Mumbai hospital on November 12 days after he was admitted there for tests. The family and hospital authorities did not go into any details about the tests or his condition. In a statement, the family urged for privacy and asked people to respect the actor, reminding them that "he loves you", a reference to how Dharmendra signs off many of his Instagram videos to fans.