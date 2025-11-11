Dharmendra Tops Trends On X Amid Death Rumours, 'Get Well Soon' Wishes Pour In As Family Reassures Concerned Fans

Dharmendra has been admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after experiencing frequent episodes of breathlessness | Image: Republic

Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he has been in and out of the hospital in recent days and has been frequently experiencing episodes of breathlessness. Social media has been rife with speculation surrounding Dharmendra's health. Earlier on Tuesday (November 11) morning, prominent figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and lyricist Javed Akhtar shared that the veteran Bollywood star no more and also posted tributes on X. However, as family members assured fans of Dharmendra's recovery and quashed death hoax, all posts were taken down.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra has also been trending on social media. Many are slamming media reports suggesting that he has passed away. Hashtags "Dharmendra", "Dharam Ji" were top trends on X. Other trending hashtags were related to Deol family members, including Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Hema Malini.

Esha Deol and Hema Malini assure fans of Dharmendra's recovery

Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol said the veteran actor is “stable and recovering”. The Dhoom actress urged the media to stop circulating false news about his health as the 89-year-old star remains under medical observation.

“The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” Esha wrote on Instagram.

Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised “irresponsible” media coverage of the veteran actor’s health.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini posted on X.

