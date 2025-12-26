Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Starrer At ₹633 Crore In 3 Weeks, What's Next?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh headliner has emerged as a juggernaut at the big screens. Despite new releases and working days, the film has continued its glorious run at the big screens. In a rare phenomenon, Dhurandhar continues to rake in double-digit numbers in the third week of theatrical run as well.

Dhurandhar to enter the ₹700 crore club in India?

Dhurandhar is moving at a steady pace to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time at the domestic box office. Christmas Day helped the film rake in a healthy ₹26 crore, which was almost double its collection on the previous day. By raking in almost ₹20 crore each day since its release on December 5, the Ranveer Singh headliner has now amassed a total of ₹633.50 crore.

On Christmas Day, Dhurandhar was running in India with an overall occupancy of 46.50%. The impressive box office run of the movie continues despite the release of new movies such as Tu Meri Main Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The unusually long runtime, ‘A’ certificate and extreme violence in the movie seem to be no deterrents for the espionage thriller that thrived on postive word of mouth. Dhurandhar is likely to surpass the collection of Atlee's Jawan to become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. It is also likely to be the first movie to inaugurate the ₹700 crore club.

Dhurandhar Part 2 to be a bigger phenomenon

The craze of Dhurandhar refuses to die down after almost a month of release, and cinephiles have already shown an anticipation for the next part of the movie. The makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will hit the big screens on March 19, coinciding with Eid. To add to the excitement, the team, led by Aditya Dhar, also announced that the movie will release in all South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, apart from the original Hindi. The true pan-India release for Dhurandhar 2 will ensure that the movie is a bigger hit than the first part.





