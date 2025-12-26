Behaving Like Animals: Frustrated Kailash Kher Stops Concert Midway After Crowd Jump Barricades, Disrupts Show In Gwalior

Kailash Kher's concert in Gwalior on Thursday ended in chaos after the crowd turned unruly. The singer was performing in the Madhya Pradesh city on the ocassion of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. However, in mid-concert, the audience went berserk and began jumping the barricades to come closer to the singer, leaving him frustrated. A visibly irked Kher likened the crowd behaviour to that of animals before leaving the show halfway.

Chaos ensues at Kailash Kher's concert

Several videos and photos of the uncontrollable crowd at the Kailash Kher concert have been circulating on social media. Before storming off the stage, the acclaimed singer could be heard telling the audience, “If anyone comes close to us or to our equipment, we would stop the programme immediately. We appreciated you so much. However, at this moment, you are behaving like animals.”



According to reports, Kailash Kher also called on senior police officials and security personnel to take stock of the situation. However, the security forces were inadequate for the size of the crowd, leading to chaos and the situation getting out of control. Having no choice left, the singer, along with his team, left the venue mid-performance, citing a lack of security.