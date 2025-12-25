Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Starrer Opens Lower Than Duo's Pati Patni Aur Woh

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood rom-coms are struggling to score good collections at the box office. This year alone, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari have flopped and now the new release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has received mixed reviews. The opening day collection has not been up to the mark, with the film falling way below the double digit mark.

TMMTMTTM struggling at box office amid mixed reviews

TMMTMTTM's advance bookings were below average. After release, mixed reviews of the movie have further cast a doubt over its run. It collected ₹7.50 crore on day 1. The extensive promotions and the good reception to the songs have not translated into box office returns. This is lead pair Kartik and Ananya's second film after the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is also a rom-com.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame | Image: X

Pati Patni Aur Woh did marginally better than TMMTMTTM on its opening day, collecting ₹9.10 crore. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, PPAW ended its successful run with ₹109 crore collection worldwide. It remains to be seen how TMMTMTTM fares in comparison.

Dhurandhar affects TMMTMTTM

Blockbuster hit Dhurandhar has completed three weeks in cinema halls, collecting ₹633.50 crore in 21 days. On Christmas Day, its collection jumped again and the movie grossed ₹26 crore. During its run, Dhurandhar has wiped out its competitors at the box office, including Tere Ishk Mein, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Avatar: Fire And Ash. Since fourth weekend biz for the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer will witness another boost, TMMTMTTM is likely to get swept away in the Dhurandhar storm.