Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar Assures Firm Action Against 'Fabricated' Posters Of Turban-clad Ranveer Singh Smoking

Dhurandhar: The Revenge director Aditya Dhar took to his official social media account to share a statement regarding the circulation of AI-generated photos of Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi from the film. The viral post, claiming to be an official poster of Dhurandhar 2, features a turban-clad Ranveer Singh smoking a cigarette. The alleged poster has courted controversy ever since the movie's release.

Setting the record straight, in an official statement, Dhar stressed that the images are fake and are generated using AI tools. He also noted that no such poster was a part of the official promotional material of Dhurandhar 2. In the official statement, the filmmaker also shared that he and his team have utmost respect for the Sikh community and therefore, the portrayal of the community has been dealt with sensitively in the spy thriller.

A part of the statement read, “One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief. Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest.”



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Further, Aditya Dhar urged cinegoers not to fall prey to artificially manipulated posts. He concluded, "I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly (sic)."

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Ever since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, several AI-generated scenes and stills from the movie have been circulated online. Due to AI-manipulated footage looking eerily familiar, some social media beleive them to be genuine. Earlier, a climax giving the film a different ending went viral.