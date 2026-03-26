Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver Confirm Grey's Anatomy Exit After Season 22 Finale, Fans Upset Over Shocking Departures

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running medical dramas. The show premiered in 2005 and has been renewed annually ever since. Over the years, several cast members of the show, including the original show headliners, have departed from the ABC drama. Most recently, Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who play Dr Owen Hunt and Dr Teddy Altman, have also confirmed their exit from Grey's Anatomy.

Kevin and Kim in still from Grey's Anatomy | Image: X

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver pen long, emotional note confirming exit from Grey's Anatomy

On March 26, Kevin McKidd, who has been playing Dr Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since 2008, took to his Instagram account to pen a long note confirming his departure from the show. In the post, he shared a photo of himself as his character, the ER and trauma specialist. Along with the photo, McKidd wrote, “18 seasons. 18 years. That’s a fair stretch of a man’s life. I came over just hoping to get a shot… and somehow found a home. A family. A place that’s shaped me more than I probably realise yet. Playing Owen Hunt has been one of the great privileges of my career, in front of the camera and behind it. I’m deeply grateful to @shondarhimes for trusting me with him.”

He went on to express gratitude to the show runners and his co-stars from the medical drama. A part of the note read, “So this is a goodbye… for now. It’s time to build something of my own from the ground up. To tell new stories and take everything I’ve learned here into the next chapter. I’m really proud of what we’ve built.” He concluded the note with a special thank-you note for the fans.

Kim Raver joined Grey's Anatomy in season 6 (2009) as a cardiologist. Over the seasons, her romance with Dr Owen Hunt, her bond with Cristina Yang and finally her promotion as Chief of Grey Sloan were explored. In her goodbye note, the actress wrote, “Playing Dr Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life.”

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Season 22 will make the final appearance of Dr Teddy and Dr Owen | Image: X

Raver also expressed gratitude to the makers of Grey's Anatomy and other cast members. In conclusion, she wrote, “To the fans, your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this my place of magic and my home.”



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Kevin and Kim in still from Grey's Anatomy | Image: X