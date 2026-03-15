Updated 15 March 2026 at 10:24 IST
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Surpass Animal, Jawan To Register Highest Hindi Advance Bookings Of All Time?
Full-fledged advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 commenced on March 14. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar and fronted by Ranveer Singh, will hit the big screens on March 19.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The countdown for Dhurandhar 2 has begun. The paid previews of the movie with limited shows will hit the big screens on March 18, followed by its worldwide premiere on March 19. The full-fledged advance booking collection for the Aditya Dhar directorial commenced on March 14. The initial trends have shown an unprecedented demand for the spy thriller.
How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in advance booking collection so far
The pre-sales for Dhurandhar 2 paid-preview shows commenced on March 7. A week later, the collection from the premiere shows surpassed ₹25 crore. 5 days before the release of the Ranveer Singh starrer, the advance booking has commenced. Within 24 hours of ticket sales going live, the movie has already sold 154618 in India, amassing a total of ₹7.93 Cr.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Goes Solo! Bollywood Fans Rejoice After Yash Starrer Toxic Bows Out Of Eid Clash
The demand for Dhurandhar 2 has become a history lesson. What started as a gripping movie in December 2025, went on to become a superhit, followed by the biggest Indian movie ever and has now become a phenomenon. The Dhurandhar franchise has set benchmarks that would be challenging for any Indian movie to follow.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: Costliest Movie Ticket In India Sold At Whopping ₹3100 In Mumbai For Preview Show Of Ranveer Singh Starrer
In a never-before-seen instance, the show times for the movie begin as early as 6 am on the release day. The movie will most likely receive an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. It also comes with a challenging, nearly 4-hour-long runtime. All these factors could have very easily posed as a deterrent in the business of any other film, but not Dhurandhar. Despite the oddities, fans are flocking to ticket booking sites to grab the seats for the earliest shows of the movie. In some areas, cinegoers are willing to pay as much as ₹3000 for a single ticket, just to be the first ones to watch the movie on the big screens. The mystery around the Ranveer Singh starrer's plot and the social media hype for Dhurandhar, has contributed to the movie's staggering box office collection.
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 10:24 IST