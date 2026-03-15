Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh Starrer Surpass Animal, Jawan To Register Highest Hindi Advance Bookings Of All Time?

The countdown for Dhurandhar 2 has begun. The paid previews of the movie with limited shows will hit the big screens on March 18, followed by its worldwide premiere on March 19. The full-fledged advance booking collection for the Aditya Dhar directorial commenced on March 14. The initial trends have shown an unprecedented demand for the spy thriller.

The first part of Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix | Image: Republic World

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in advance booking collection so far

The pre-sales for Dhurandhar 2 paid-preview shows commenced on March 7. A week later, the collection from the premiere shows surpassed ₹25 crore. 5 days before the release of the Ranveer Singh starrer, the advance booking has commenced. Within 24 hours of ticket sales going live, the movie has already sold 154618 in India, amassing a total of ₹7.93 Cr.



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The demand for Dhurandhar 2 has become a history lesson. What started as a gripping movie in December 2025, went on to become a superhit, followed by the biggest Indian movie ever and has now become a phenomenon. The Dhurandhar franchise has set benchmarks that would be challenging for any Indian movie to follow.



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Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

In a never-before-seen instance, the show times for the movie begin as early as 6 am on the release day. The movie will most likely receive an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. It also comes with a challenging, nearly 4-hour-long runtime. All these factors could have very easily posed as a deterrent in the business of any other film, but not Dhurandhar. Despite the oddities, fans are flocking to ticket booking sites to grab the seats for the earliest shows of the movie. In some areas, cinegoers are willing to pay as much as ₹3000 for a single ticket, just to be the first ones to watch the movie on the big screens. The mystery around the Ranveer Singh starrer's plot and the social media hype for Dhurandhar, has contributed to the movie's staggering box office collection.