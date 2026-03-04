Dhurandhar 2 Goes Solo! Bollywood Fans Rejoice After Yash Starrer Toxic Bows Out Of Eid Clash

Cinema enthusiasts in India were waiting with bated breath for the box office clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, coinciding with Eid. Both big productions in their own might, the clash of the movies was dubbed as ‘Dhuroxic’ by fans. It was seen as India's very own Barbenheimer. However, the Yash starrer has now been officially postponed to June 4, giving Dhurandhar 2 a solo release on Eid.

Official statement by KVN productions confirming the postponement of Toxic | Image: X

The makers of the Yash starrer have confirmed that the release of the movie was pushed due to the ongoing Israel-Iran-US war, which has led to tensions in the Middle East. The official note by the makers confirmed that the movie was ready to release on March 19, but since the situation overseas is unstable, it was deferred. While the statement from the makers was clear and concise, fans of Ranveer Singh and Bollywood enthusiasts had a field day with the postponement of Toxic.

Ahead of the clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, fans of the movies had already begun pitting them against each other with every promotional material, teaser, trailer and budget being minutely scrutinised by the respective camps. Amid this, the postponment of Toxic sparked a meme fest online.



Also Read: No More Dhuroxic, Yash Starrrer Toxic Release Date Pushed To June 4

Despite the maker clearing the reason behind the postponement, fans of Dhurandhar 2 took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to assert the Bollywood movie's dominance over the Yash starrer. Some even brought back the ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes to celebrate the ocassion. Others, who claimed that Toxic makers have bowed out of the clash out of fear of Dhurandhar 2 box office collection, joked that Aditya Dhar should announce a third chapter of the franchise on June 4, to coincide with the Kannada movie's new release date. Fans of Ranveer Singh and those looking forward to Dhurandhar 2 have celebrated the solo release of the movie.



Also Read: Toxic Postpones Eid Release, Will Dhurandhar 2 Follow Suit?