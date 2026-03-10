Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 10 March 2026 at 10:29 IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Breaches ₹15 Crore Mark From Paid Preview Shows On March 18, Can It Beat Pawan Kalyan's ₹25 Crore Record?

Dhurandhar 2 continues to register new records, 10 days before its release. Currently, only bookings for the movie's premiere show on March 18 are open and full-fledged advance booking is likely to commence soon.

Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit the big screens on March 19 with limited shows available on March 18
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit the big screens on March 19 with limited shows available on March 18 | Image: Republic

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the epic action drama released on December 4, 2025. Ahead of the film's release, special bookings for the Ranveer Singh starrer on March 18, a day before its worldwide release, began on March 7. Within a few days, the total from the limited shows has crossed ₹15 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 eyes an epic start at the box office 

Dhurandhar 2 hype has translated well at the box office collection. With a massive advance booking collection, the Ranveer Singh starrer is eyeing an epic start at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has already sold 281003 tickets for a single day (March 18). The film's collection stands at ₹15.65 Cr, with the Telugu and Tamil versions contributing significantly to the total. As per the publication, with block seats, the film's collection is nearly ₹21.19 Cr.

The advance booking collections for its release day and the following weekend are yet to commence. With a staggering collection just from the paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has cemented itself as a juggernaut. Experts believe that the Ranveer Singh starrer might register a record to secure the biggest opening for any Indian film ever.
 

Also Read: XO, Kitty 3 Trailer: Lara Jean Arrives To Help Navigate Sister's... 

Advertisement
Dhurandhar 2 new poster released on March 9 | Image: X

It is to be seen if Dhurandhar 2 can beat the record held by Pawan Kalyan. The actor-politician's film, OG (2025), currently holds the record for securing the highest collection for paid preview shows. If the Aditya Dhar director keeps up with its current pace, it is likely to breach the ₹25 crore mark soon.

 Also Read: Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par To Make OTT Debut After YouTube Release

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 10 March 2026 at 10:29 IST