Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Breaches ₹15 Crore Mark From Paid Preview Shows On March 18, Can It Beat Pawan Kalyan's ₹25 Crore Record?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit the big screens on March 19 with limited shows available on March 18 | Image: Republic

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the epic action drama released on December 4, 2025. Ahead of the film's release, special bookings for the Ranveer Singh starrer on March 18, a day before its worldwide release, began on March 7. Within a few days, the total from the limited shows has crossed ₹15 crore in India.

Dhurandhar 2 eyes an epic start at the box office

Dhurandhar 2 hype has translated well at the box office collection. With a massive advance booking collection, the Ranveer Singh starrer is eyeing an epic start at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has already sold 281003 tickets for a single day (March 18). The film's collection stands at ₹15.65 Cr, with the Telugu and Tamil versions contributing significantly to the total. As per the publication, with block seats, the film's collection is nearly ₹21.19 Cr.

The advance booking collections for its release day and the following weekend are yet to commence. With a staggering collection just from the paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has cemented itself as a juggernaut. Experts believe that the Ranveer Singh starrer might register a record to secure the biggest opening for any Indian film ever.



Dhurandhar 2 new poster released on March 9 | Image: X

It is to be seen if Dhurandhar 2 can beat the record held by Pawan Kalyan. The actor-politician's film, OG (2025), currently holds the record for securing the highest collection for paid preview shows. If the Aditya Dhar director keeps up with its current pace, it is likely to breach the ₹25 crore mark soon.