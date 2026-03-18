Dhurandhar 2 First Review Out: Does Ranveer Singh Starrer Deliver As Promised? Find Out

Dhurandhar 2 First Review: Ranveer Singh returns as Hamza Ali Mazhari, the king of Lyari, in the most awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the second installment, fans will get to see Ranveer's character's backstory set in India as he essays the mysterious Jaskirat Singh Rangi. As the movie traces the journey of how Jaskirat became Hamza, an Indian spy operating in Pakistan, more aspects emerge in India's war against terrorism.

As the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 began on March 18, the movie's reviews also flooded social media.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Fans Flay Team Over Preview Cancellation All Over India

Does Dhurandhar 2 deliver as promised?

At ₹1400 crore worldwide gross, Dhurandhar registered its name in the list of highest grossing Indian movies. With part 2, the expectations are sky high. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first review of the film, calling it a "masterpiece".

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"Director #AdityaDhar returns with a vision that is bigger, sharper and far more ambitious... While the first part laid the foundation, #DhurandharTheRevenge elevates the narrative to an entirely new level," he said, hinting that part 2 is bigger and better than part 1. Adarsh further stated, "The performances are top-notch across the board... #RanveerSingh delivers a towering act, portraying strength, intensity and vulnerability with equal finesse... He is the backbone, the soul and the lifeline of the sequel... Easily THE BEST performance of his career (sic)."

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Dhurandhar The Revenge will witness its full-fledged release on March 19 | Image: X

He also praised the dialogues and action sequences in Dhurandhar 2 and mentioned how the story is the backbone of this epic two-part saga.

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