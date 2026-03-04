Toxic Postpones Eid Release Date Due To Iran-Israel-US War, Will Dhurandhar 2 Follow Suit?

Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic were both scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19. However, due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Yash starrer has been postponed. Makers of the movie confirmed the postponement of Toxic via an official social media note. The movie will now be released on June 4.

Amid this, Bollywood enthusiasts and fans of Ranveer Singh are worried about the release date of Dhurandhar 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. A sequel to Dhurandhar, some fans have even purchased tickets for the first day of the movie's release on March 19 overseas.

Will Dhurandhar 2 also be postponed like Toxic?

It must be noted that the official explanation given behind the postponement of Toxic is the Israel-Iran-US war. The filmmakers confirmed that they have made the movie for a global audience, and tensions in the Middle East might dent the movie's business. Additionally, Yash holds a significant fan base in the Gulf regions, with a major box office pull of his previous releases, such as KGF, coming from the area. Therefore, releasing the movie on Eid in the prevailing conditions might have been risky.

The same is not the case for Dhurandhar 2. The movie set in the Pakistani town of Lyaari has, anyway, faced a ban in the Middle East. The first part of the Ranveer Singh starrer was also not released in the region over an ‘anti-Pakistan’ narrative. Therefore, it is unlikely that Dhurandhar 2 will also shift its release date, especially owing to the geopolitical conditions.



