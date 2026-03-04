No More Dhuroxic Clash, Yash Starrer Toxic Release Date Pushed To June 4, Here's Why

The clash of Yash's Toxic and Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 was one of the most anticipated cinema events. However, seems like cinema enthusiasts will have to wait for another ocassion to witness a Barbenheimer-like release fest in India. Owing to the tensions in the Middle East, the Yash starrer has officially been postponed. Makers of the movie announced the new release date of the film on the ocassion of Holi.

Toxic shifts to a new release date

On March 4, the makers of Toxic officially announced the postponement of the film. In a long note, the production house shared that the movie is being shifted from the original March 19 date due to the ongoing Israel-Iran-US war. The statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”



In the statement, Toxic makers made it clear that the movie was ready to be released on March 19. They also announced a new release date and hoped for the geopolitical situation to get better until then. The statement further added, “Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.” Announcing the new release date, the makers concluded, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026."



Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The teaser of the movie is already out, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.



