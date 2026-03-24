Dhurandhar 2: Junior Artist Recalls Being Mistreated On Set Around Ranveer Singh And Arjun Rampal, Says 'I Felt So Small'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has managed to get an overwhelming response at the box office after it released on March 19. The first installment, which arrived in December last year, grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide during its record breaking run. The sequel is turning out to be an even bigger commercial hit, with collection inching closer to ₹900 crore globally in just six days since its theatrical debut.

While the team has been soaking in all the love coming their way from fans and film enthusiasts, an actor who allegedly worked on the movie, shared his bitter experience while filming for the Aditya Dhar directorial. He called out preferential treatment on set after being "humiliated" on location by a crew member.

"Aap logon ne notice nahi kiya hoga kyunki main bheed ka hissa tha. In 2025, when it had only been a month I had set foot in Mumbai, I got a casting call. I did not know anything about featured cast. I got ready and sat on the set but it was too hot on set. But I could see Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh in front of me so I was very happy and grateful. Ekdum se set pe bahut garmi hone lag jati hai. Set pe 5 AC the. Ek Aditya sir ki taraf tha, ek primary characters ki taraf, ek ADs ki taraf aur ek AC maine halka sa apni taraf mod liya aur mere sath jo artists baithe the unki taraf. Ek dum se spot dada aate hai aur kehte hai, 'Aey, side kar. AC bade artists ke liye hai, tere jaise chote artist ke liye nahi'. And I felt so small. Abhi bahut aage jana hai. Bahut lambi journey karni hai. Mujhe lagta hai film ki tarah humein bhi 3 cheezein chahiye hai apne jeevan mein - Honsla, Eendhan aur Badla," Sushant Singh Charak said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

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The production house, Jio Studios, is yet to issue a clarification regarding the alleged mistreatment of junior artists on Dhurandhar: The Revenge set.