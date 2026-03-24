What's Lokesh Kanagaraj Doing With Dozens Of 'AK-47s'? Police Intercept Vehicle With Firearms

Allu Arjun is part of two of the biggest Indian movies that are currently in production. Both untitled, one sees him collaborate with Jawan director Atlee and the other is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of LCU fame. While Atlee's film had gone on the floors last year and some major portions have already been filmed with the primary cast, Lokesh's movie is currently in the initial stages of production. However, an unexpected reason led to a temporary issue for the makers.

During a routine vehicle inspection in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, officials stopped a minivan for a check. During inspection, it was found that the vehicle contained more than twelve firearms, including AK-47s. At first, they were thought to be real. However, they were dummy weapons.

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Officials revealed that the props belong to Lokesh’s production. The team was transporting the gear back to a shop in Vadapalani following a day of filming. After the crew presented the necessary permits and legal documentation, they were allowed to proceed.

Mythri Movie Makers is expected to unveil a title video for AA23 on April 8 on Allu Arjun’s birthday. The ongoing shoot might be for this promo clip, fans believe. Regular shoot on the project is reportedly is months away from being kicked off.

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After Coolie, Lokesh sidelined LCU for his upcoming movie with Allu Arjun | Image: X