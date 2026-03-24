Alaya F Promises 'Surgery Nahi Kiya Hai Maine' After Her Changed Appearance At Lakme Fashion Week Sparks Rumours

Actress Alaya F was one of the showstoppers for Max Fashion at the Lakme Fashion Week as the popular clothing brand completed 20 years in the fashion and retail business. Alaya was joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin on the runway as the trio of actors showcased the label's Gen Z style picks.

While the runway turned out to be attention grabbing, speculation flew fast that Alaya had gotten something done to her facial features. Her alleged changed appearance, as she strutted down the ramp, was not only noticed by netizens but was also dissected and discussed widely. Many said that the U-Turn actress had got fillers done in her lips and nose. Others bombarded her with botox allegations.

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The Jawaani Jaaneman star took to social media to address plastic surgery rumours in a video. “Guys, I want to address something that I'm seeing in my comments right now. For some reason, a lot of you guys think that I've gotten some surgery done. I'm getting like nose job and lip comments. I have not done anything, I promise,” she said, while zooming in on her face in the clip.

“If I had, I would have told you, see, it's the same nose, the same lips… Kuch nahi kiya hai. It's just different lighting I don't know, good habits, hydration, face massages. I don't know,” she added.

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“But surgery nahi kiya hai maine. If I would have done it, I would have happily told you I'm not the type to hide all of this or lie about all of this at all. But see, it's the same, promise. God knows why you guys think I've gotten something done. Nothing. Same only. Promise,” Alaya further said in the video.