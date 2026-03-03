Dhurandhar 2: Not VFX Delays, But Spiritual Reason Behind Postponement Of Ranveer Singh's Film Trailer On March 3?

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The sequel to the Aditya Dhar directorial is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19, coinciding with Eid, alongside Yash's Toxic release. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers were scheduled to unveil the trailer today, March 3, as per reports. While there was no official confirmation of the movie's trailer release date, it was reported that the makers changed their minds about the unveiling.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer delay happened due to Chandra Grahan?

When it was reported that the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 would not release on March 3 as expected, Reddit users suspected that it is becuase of some last-minute changes. Sources, claiming to be close to the production house, confirmed that some VFX delays have caused the movie's trailer release to be postponed. However, another report refutes this claim.



Sources close to the Dhurandhar 2 team have now informed Bollywood Hungama, “Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer release on March 3 weren’t mere rumours. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), which is considered inauspicious for new beginnings. The inauspicious period is said to be from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm. Trailers are usually launched around noon, and this timing falls within the window. Hence, the team decided to postpone the trailer release.” An official confirmation regarding this is still awaited from the production house.



Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date