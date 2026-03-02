Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic: 2 Weeks Before Release, Yash Starrer Clocks Exponentially More Interests Than Ranveer Singh's Sequel On BookMyShow

The clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic on Eid 2026 is being dubbed as the most anticipated cinematic event of the year. The release of both the pan-Indian movies on the same day is now being popularly referred to as ‘Dhuroxic’, India's very own Barbenheimer. Ahead of the release, fans of the movies have already begun pitting them against each other with every promotional material, teaser, trailer and budget being minutely scrutinised by the respective camps.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic will unfold on Eid 2026 | Image: Republic

Amid this, fans of both Yash and Ranveer Singh have been clocking their interests in the movie on the ticket booking app, BookMyShow. The website has an option to show interest in a particular movie, long before the movie's release of the movies. A glance at the landing pages of the films, 2 weeks before release, shows a much higher interest in Yash's Toxic.



A screengrab of interests in Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 on BookMyShow | Image: Screengrab

As per the BookMyShow data, Toxic has registered over 485k interests at the time of publishing. Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, has registered over 188k interests on the ticketing apps. These figures are likely to undergo significant changes once the release date of the movies draws closer. It must also be noted that slightly more promotional material of Toxic has been released than of Dhurandhar 2. However, the Aditya Dhar directorial already has an advantage of succeeding the massive hype created by the first part of the film, released in December 2026.



When will the Dhurandhar 2 trailer be out?



Several media publications and social media pages reported that Aditya Dhar and the team are planning to release the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 on Holi (March 4). However, sources close to the production house have confirmed that the reports are untrue. The production house has shared that the trailer release will be formally announced on a later date.



