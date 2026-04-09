Dhurandhar 2 Star Danish Pandor Aka Uzair Baloch Reveals How Violent Football Scene Didn't Go 'Flat' Or 'Over-The-Top'

Dhurandhar 2 star Danish Pandor, who essays the role of Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar's spy saga, shared that the violent football scene in the sequel was one of the first sequences he shot for the franchise as his character. In it, Uzair beheads Arshad Pappu (Ashwin Dhar) in Lyari market to avenge Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) death and plays football with the severed head. In some territories, the censor board even cut this scene for its graphic nature, but to many, it truly reflected the soul of the character.

Talking about it in a Reddit AMA session, Danish shared, "Thank you so much for such a lovely question..well yes it was quite overwhelming as it was my Third day of shoot and the movies are never being shot in a linear way!! But as an actor you have to be prepared with all the scenes well in advance in regards to the graph and the goal of every scene."

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Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor in a still from Dhurandhar | Image: X

He added, "My first anxiety was not to disappoint my director who has believed in me and given me such a pivotal part, secondly this scene we have never witnessed in the Indian cinema I guess ever. I was thrilled at the same time excited as well!! And homework always helps as an actor and transitioning yourself from one thought to another!! And its a very thin line where the scene would go flat or ott..I had to be careful about that too as viewers are very intelligent..so the thoughts ,the emotions and nuances should be well in place and the atmosphere, the situation, the set,..is the amalgamation of all things put together!!I hope I didn't disappoint anyone with that scene!! much love (sic)."

A fan mentioned that he followed Danish since he featured in Sacred Games. To this, the Dhurandhar 2 fame shared, "We crave for good characters to perform and deliver it to you guys..I am so glad you guys are showering so much love..filled with gratitude (sic)."

