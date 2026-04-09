Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date Delayed! Know When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Online

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise has grossed over ₹2600 crore at the worldwide box office. The sequel, released on March 19, has performed better than the first installment and is still running to packed halls. While there is still time for the theatrical run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge to conclude, many are curious about when it will premiere on OTT.

The first installment is streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It broke several streaming records too after completing its blockbuster theatrical run. For the sequel, JioHotstar has purchased the digital streaming rights. Hindi movies premiere on OTT 8 weeks after they release in theatres. While Dhurandhar 2 was expected to stream from mid May, reports suggest that there might be a delay in its OTT premiere.

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What's causing delay in Dhurandhar 2 OTT release?

While there is no official announcement yet, trade talk hints that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to premiere on JioHotstar either in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026. A source told Filmibeat in the matter, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to premiere on JioHotstar after the culmination of IPL 2026. The film will be released online for streaming in the last week of May or first week of June 2026, which depends on the programming schedule of JioHotstar."

Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

IPL would certainly hamper the viewership of Dhurandhar 2 and the makers are wary of this. The latest edition of the league began on March 28 and will conclude on May 31. Dhurandhar 2's OTT release will reportedly follow the conclusion of IPL 2026. Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, The Revenge is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the worldwide box office. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service.