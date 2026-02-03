Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi Transforms Into Hamza To Unleash Blood Bath In Lyaari

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge Teaser Out: Amidst massive anticipation, the makers of the espionage thriller have released the first look of the Dhurandhar sequel. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie will hit the big screens on March 19, alongside Yash's Toxic. The first-look teaser of Dhurandhar 2 has met the fans' expectations. Without revealing many plot details, the teaser offers a brief glimpse of the characters.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

Ranveer Singh, as Hamza, appears with a menacing look, as he is out for revenge this time. The 1-minute, 12-second teaser focuses primarily on showing how a young Ranveer Singh transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari to take the reins of Lyaari in his own hands. The clip ends with the actor's powerful one-liner, “yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur marega bhi”. Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt also feature in the Dhurandhar 2 teaser. R Madhavan's character also seemingly has a meatier role in the sequel to the thriller. The Dhurandhar 2 teaser did not feature any glimpse of Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna's character. With the teaser, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will release on Eid and in multiple languages.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: 5 Things To Expect From Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel- Returning Characters, Hamza's Unsparing Revenge, 'Bade Sahab' Identity Reveal

Dhurandhar 2 teaser comes after the team debuted the first posters of the film this morning. The striking poster features Ranveer Singh in a dramatically transformed look from the first film. Dressed in a black trench coat, with loose hair set against a blazing red backdrop, the actor appears menacing and explosive, hinting at a far more ruthless and action-packed sequel.



Also Read: Leaked Dhurandhar 2 Set Images Show Arjun 'Iqbal' Rampal, Sanjay 'Aslam' Dutt In Lyari

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix | Image: X

The second part of the Aditya Dhar directorial is expected to answer the questions that the original film left as chilffhanger. The identity of Bade Sahab, the future of Lyaari, the truth behind Rahman Dakait's death and the origin story of Jaskeerat Singh turning into Hamza are all likely to be explored in the second part of the movie. For the unversed, Dhurandhar is set in the Pakistan town of Lyaari and explores the gang wars brewing in the neighbouring country under the subtext of a larger terrorism plot. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Hamza, an Indian spy, who lands in Lyaari to send back critical information for national security. While doing so, he is also tasked with dismantling the growing terror network in Pakistan, which is behind the tragic 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and the Parliament attack in New Delhi. The spy action movie has become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever after breaching the ₹1000 crore mark at the box office. Dhurandhar is currently streaming on Netflix.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Budget Vs Box Office: Historic Profits Detailed As Ranveer Singh Starrer Begins OTT Journey