Updated 10 December 2025 at 18:54 IST
Dhurandhar 2: 5 Things To Expect From Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel- Returning Characters, Hamza's Unsparing Revenge, 'Bade Sahab' Identity Reveal
The makers of Dhurandhar have confirmed that a sequel to the Ranveer Singh movie is already in the works and will hit the big screens on March 19, next year.
Bollywood's latest offering, Dhurandhar, has set social media abuzz. Discussions around the film continue to top the trending charts days after its release on December 5. Led by Ranveer Singh, the action espionage thriller is based on the Pakistan town - Lyari, in Karachi. Centred around gang wars, internal politics and terrorism, Singh plays the role of Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the core of terrorism and mafia in Pakistan to send intelligence updates back to India.
The first part of the movie ends with a cliffhanger following the death of Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), a key player in the Lyari gang politics. The makers have assured that the film's sequel will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. With not too long a wait, social media is buzzing with anticipation and fan theories about how the plot will shape up in the second part.
An incomplete revenge
In the second half of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's Hamza promises to avenge the 26/11 terror attacks by killing all those who were behind their orchestration. A part of his revenge is completed in the first movie when he kills Rahman Dakait. The second movie is most likely to show how Ranveer's character will go about killing the bigger players in the game, especially Major Iqbal, the menacing ISI agent played by Arjun Rampal.
The future of Lyari
Since the first movie ended with the death of Rahman Dakait, uncertainty looms around the future of Lyari. Most likely, in the sequel, Ranveer Singh will take over the reins of the Pakistani town, which is said to decide the fate of its politics, first impacting Karachi and, in turn, the entire country. At the end of Dhurandhar, Hamza has earned the trust of the town by portraying himself as the bloodied soldier who sacrificed his life to save Rahman, thus becoming the rightful owner of the throne. His good connection with Minister Jameel and newfound trust with SP Chaudhary Aslam are also likely to work in his favour in politics.
Major Iqbal's August 15 attack plot
Arjun Rampal, who plays the role of ISI agent Major Iqbal, is shown to be one of the leading men in the 26/11 attacks. At the end of part 1, he has ordered more arms and ammunition from Balochistan to prepare for another attack in India on August 15. The sequel of Dhurandhar is expected to show how he prepares for the attack and how Indian intelligence and defence personnel counter it. It is also likely that his plan for the attack fails, making him suspect an Indian insider working closely with him, blowing Hamza's cover.
Who is Bade Sahab?
Another big mystery in Dhurandhar is about the identity of Bade Sahab. People in Lyari, from Rahman Dakait and Minister Jameel to ISI's Major Iqbal, mention a ‘bade sahab’ when talking about their big plans of attacks on India. Dhurandhar 2 will reveal who the man behind the big plan is.
India's answer to terrorism
The first part of Dhurandhar focuses primarily on Pakistan and the inner workings of their gang, mafia and ISI, which bring about terror attacks. While R. Madhavan appears as Ajay Sayal, Director of IB India, his appearance is scattered and brief. However, in the second movie, the actor has himself confirmed that he will have a meatier role. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he shared, “My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part, which will release in March, there is a lot of my character as he trains Ranveer’s character in the skills of espionage warfare.” This also concludes that Dhurandhar 2 will focus on India's fight against terrorism and whether the brave espionage operation led by Ajay Sanyal is successful or not.
