Dhurandhar 2: 5 Things To Expect From Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel- Returning Characters, Hamza's Unsparing Revenge, 'Bade Sahab' Identity Reveal

Bollywood's latest offering, Dhurandhar, has set social media abuzz. Discussions around the film continue to top the trending charts days after its release on December 5. Led by Ranveer Singh, the action espionage thriller is based on the Pakistan town - Lyari, in Karachi. Centred around gang wars, internal politics and terrorism, Singh plays the role of Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the core of terrorism and mafia in Pakistan to send intelligence updates back to India.

The first part of the movie ends with a cliffhanger following the death of Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), a key player in the Lyari gang politics. The makers have assured that the film's sequel will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. With not too long a wait, social media is buzzing with anticipation and fan theories about how the plot will shape up in the second part.

An incomplete revenge

Akshay Khanna who plays the role of Rehman Dakait was killed in the first Dhurandhar | Image: X

In the second half of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's Hamza promises to avenge the 26/11 terror attacks by killing all those who were behind their orchestration. A part of his revenge is completed in the first movie when he kills Rahman Dakait. The second movie is most likely to show how Ranveer's character will go about killing the bigger players in the game, especially Major Iqbal, the menacing ISI agent played by Arjun Rampal.

The future of Lyari

The town of Lyari as shown in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Since the first movie ended with the death of Rahman Dakait, uncertainty looms around the future of Lyari. Most likely, in the sequel, Ranveer Singh will take over the reins of the Pakistani town, which is said to decide the fate of its politics, first impacting Karachi and, in turn, the entire country. At the end of Dhurandhar, Hamza has earned the trust of the town by portraying himself as the bloodied soldier who sacrificed his life to save Rahman, thus becoming the rightful owner of the throne. His good connection with Minister Jameel and newfound trust with SP Chaudhary Aslam are also likely to work in his favour in politics.

Advertisement

Major Iqbal's August 15 attack plot

Arjun Rampal's performance as Major Iqbal is one of the most powerful in Dhurandhar

Arjun Rampal, who plays the role of ISI agent Major Iqbal, is shown to be one of the leading men in the 26/11 attacks. At the end of part 1, he has ordered more arms and ammunition from Balochistan to prepare for another attack in India on August 15. The sequel of Dhurandhar is expected to show how he prepares for the attack and how Indian intelligence and defence personnel counter it. It is also likely that his plan for the attack fails, making him suspect an Indian insider working closely with him, blowing Hamza's cover.



Also Read: Dhurandhar: Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun Outshine In Short But Strong Roles

Who is Bade Sahab?

A final scene in Dhurandhar shows Hamza's private diary in which he has scribbled ‘Bade Sahab’ | Image: X

Another big mystery in Dhurandhar is about the identity of Bade Sahab. People in Lyari, from Rahman Dakait and Minister Jameel to ISI's Major Iqbal, mention a ‘bade sahab’ when talking about their big plans of attacks on India. Dhurandhar 2 will reveal who the man behind the big plan is.



Also Read: Blockbuster Couple Yami-Aditya's Pap Encounter In Chandigarh Goes Viral

Advertisement

India's answer to terrorism

R. Madhavan is expected to have a meatier role in Dhurandhar 2 | Image: X