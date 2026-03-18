Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Netizens Agree This Flaw Affects Sequel The Most As Rehman Dakait Is Missed In Ranveer Singh Starrer

Dhurandhar 2 X Review: The sequel to the blockbuster revenge drama saw paid previews happening on March 18, a day before the full-fledged roll-out on March 19. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had raised the expectations of fans like never before and the turnout has been exceptional despite reported delays in the delivery of prints across cinema halls in India and overseas. Those who got the chance to witness the 3 hour 49 minute saga on the big screens pre-release shared their reviews online.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 Fans Flay Team Over Preview Cancellation All Over India

Viewers find one flaw in Dhurandhar 2

Netizens agreed that the music and the background score in the sequel does not match up to the energy and the execution of the first installment. Songs in Dhurandhar were not only standalone hits but also drove forth the narrative in an engaging manner. In the sequel, this edge is missing. The album also doesn't have hits like Shararat, Dhurandhar title track, Gehra Hua and more. Some mentioned how scenes, especially the pre-climax portion is stretched out and could have been considerably shorter in length. Others mentioned that the absence of a strong antagonist, like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in Dhurandhar, is also something that sinks the movie slightly.

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Fans highlight the high points in Dhurandhar 2

The opening scene in the movie which is action heavy and sees Ranveer in full action mode as Jaskirat Singh Rangi is the highlight of the Dhurandhar sequel. It sets up what is to follow beautifully. Director Aditya Dhar has cranked up the gore quotient in the sequel, with the Arshad Pappu beheading scene making some watchers squeal in their seats.

Some agreed that the politics of the film, focusing on cross border terrorism, will divide watchers. Ranveer Singh's performance as Hamza/Jaskirat Singh Rangi has received unanimous praise.