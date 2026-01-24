Updated 24 January 2026 at 15:03 IST
Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty Find A Mention In Border 2, Here's How
Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty played a pivotal role in the 1997 film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The actors have now found a special mention in the sequel to the movie released on January 23.
Border 2 hit the big screens on January 23 amid a massive fan frenzy. The movie, headlined by Sunny Deol, also features Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan. The film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic, and the makers did not forget to give a fitting tribute to the OG cast. Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Puneet Issar, who featured in prominent roles in the first movie, found a mention in the sequel to the war drama as well. With the risk of spoilers, read on to know how Border 2 mentions the characters of the previous film.
Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty's mention in Border 2 makes fans nostalgic
Border 2 is filled with moments of nostalgia and recall to scenes that live in the collective memory of a generation, even 28 years later. Especially during the scenes when Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol) is seen spending time alone, thinking of the soldiers he lost to the bloodbath, one can sense the characters from the original movie vicariously through him. Towards the end of the film, the makers make the nostalgia appeal evident.
In a scene close to the climax, Fateh Singh and his wife Simi Kaler, played by Mona Singh, visit a Gurudwara in memory of their son, a soldier they lost to war. It is when Fateh Singh looks up to pray that he begins seeing visuals of all those he lost previously. Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty. Puneet Issar and Sudesh Berry appear dressed in uniform and smiling at Singh. The brief glimpse takes fans back to the 1997 movie in which their characters added the gravitas and heavy emotions to the war drama. However, reports suggest that the actors did not shoot the scene themselves. The makers employed tools of AI to generate the emotional montage. The scene is followed by glimpses of Diljit Dosanjh's Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Ahan Shetty's Lt. Cdr. MS Rawat. Cinegoers and critics have made a special mention of this scene in their reviews of Border 2.
