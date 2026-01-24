Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty Find A Mention In Border 2, Here's How

Border 2 hit the big screens on January 23 amid a massive fan frenzy. The movie, headlined by Sunny Deol, also features Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan. The film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 classic, and the makers did not forget to give a fitting tribute to the OG cast. Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Puneet Issar, who featured in prominent roles in the first movie, found a mention in the sequel to the war drama as well. With the risk of spoilers, read on to know how Border 2 mentions the characters of the previous film.

Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty's mention in Border 2 makes fans nostalgic

Border 2 is filled with moments of nostalgia and recall to scenes that live in the collective memory of a generation, even 28 years later. Especially during the scenes when Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol) is seen spending time alone, thinking of the soldiers he lost to the bloodbath, one can sense the characters from the original movie vicariously through him. Towards the end of the film, the makers make the nostalgia appeal evident.



Also Read: Border 2: Sunny Deol Credited As 'Dharmendra's Son' Makes Fans Emotional