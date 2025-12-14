Dhurandhar Becomes Ranveer Singh's Highest Grosser In India, Surpasses Padmaavat Collection In 10 Days

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is witnessing an insane turnout in cinema halls after the spy thriller released on December 5. It has shattered several box office records and is enjoying an unbeatable run at the ticket window. The craze for the film is such that in several cities in Maharashtra, Dhurandhar is running shows round the clock as post midnight screenings have been added in Pune and Mumbai.

Amid its crazy box office run, Dhurandhar, in its second weekend, has become Ranveer's highest grossing film in India, beating Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial released in 2018 and is the actor's highest grosser worldwide, with ₹585 crore biz in India and overseas. Now, Dhurandhar has surpassed the period drama's India collection which stood at ₹302 crore nett. Trade experts have predicted that Dhurandhar is well on track to collect ₹500 crore+ at the domestic box office. So, in time, it will become the actor's all time highest grossing movie. In India, it has become Ranveer's highest grosser in just 10 days.

Dhurandhar is the fastest film to mint ₹300 crore in India in 2025 | Image: X

Dhurandhar is also the third Bollywood film to gross ₹300 crore in India in 2025. The other two titles are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. However, Dhurandhar breached the ₹300 crore box office milestone faster than the other two movies.

Dhurandhar has already made the record for the highest collection for a Hindi release on 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday. Given the demand, its Sunday biz is likely to hit an all time high, beating Pushpa 2 Hindi (₹54 crore). Meanwhile, Dhurandhar also has a part 2 lined up for release on March 19. This franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar.