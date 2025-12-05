Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Becomes 3rd Best Mollywood Opener Of 2025

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: After the release of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka earlier this year, Malayalam star Mammootty left fans concerned when it became known that he was battling an undisclosed health condition. He was missing form the public eye for several months but is now back in action. His latest release is Kalamkaval and it has become the actor's biggest opener of 2025. It seems like fans are giving Mammootty the welcome he deserves.

Kalamkaval opens better than Dies Irae and Lokah

With great anticipation surrounding its release, Kalamkaval has become the third biggest Malayalam opener of the year, behind Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Kalamkaval also scored the third best advance booking for a Mollywood release this year, hinting at a good opening and the same was the result on its first Friday.

Advertisement

Mammootty and Vinayakan play the lead roles in thriller Kalamkaval | Image: X

With no major releases opposing it, Kalamkaval could emerge as a hit in the coming days. It has opened bigger than most of the Malayalam hits this year, including the mega blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra and Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller Dies Irae.

What is the story of Kalamkaval?

Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist. Its also his return to the part he plays best - a killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films like Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has also divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by Nath (Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat and mouse chase and other plot twists forms the core of this slow burn thriller.