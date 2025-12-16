Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows No Signs Of Fatigue, Mints ₹411 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film released on December 5 and has now grossed over ₹400 crore in India and over ₹600 crore worldwide. Given the insane footfalls it is receiving, trade experts have projected that it is well on track to emerge as the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time and the highest grossing film of 2025, beating Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. Here's how the film performed on its 12th day at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar zooms past ₹400 crore mark in India

The Aditya Dhar directorial minted ₹30 crore on its 12th day at the box office. The numbers in the second week so far are higher than the first week, which is a clear indication of how well Dhurandhar is performing. The total collection in 12 days is ₹411.25 crore. At this pace, the movie will enter the ₹500 crore club on its 15th day, or third Friday (December 19).

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh has the spotlight on himself with his restrained performance in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar is based on true events of espionage between India and Pakistan. It also depicts how terrorism is targeted towards India, with real-life visual footage and audio recordings interspersed throughout the narrative. Ranveer plays an Indian undercover agent who dismantles a terror network in Pakistan. Initially, the role was said to be inspired the real life heroics of Major Mohit Sharma, but these claims have been denied by Aditya Dhar.

While everyone had ruled the film out initially, it is now on a record-breaking spree at the box office. Dhurandhar has now set its sight on becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film, beating Chhaava and Stree 2. A part 2, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge, will hit the screens on March 19 next year.