Dhurandhar! Ranveer Singh's Stunt Double Has Also Worked With John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Lakshya | Viral Photos

Ranveer Singh is earning immense praise for his power-packed performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller released on December 5 and is inching towards the ₹600 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the slick action sequences in the film are also being lauded by viewers. As is the case with many actors, Ranveer used a stunt double for his action sequences in Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh films an action scene for Dhurandhar in BTS photos | Image: X

Videos from the time of the shoot have been going viral on social media and see Ranveer's stunt double Rizwan Kalshyan stepping in for the Bollywood star as difficult portions are filmed. Rizwan not only filmed instead of Ranveer but also trained him behind the scenes. Not just in Dhurandhar, Rizwan also filled in for Ranveer in his latest Agent Ching Attacks ad, directed by Atlee.

Rizwan's Instagram profile has moments from the time he shot with Ranveer in various projects.

Apart from Dhurandhar and Ranveer's ad commercial, Rizwan has also done stunts in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he was a standee for Lakshya Lalwani.

He has also worked as John Abraham's stunt double in The Diplomat and as Shahid Kapoor stunt double in Farzi. Rizwan has also performed stunts in Rana Naidu season 2.

Stuntman Rizwan with Aditya Roy Kapur | Image: Instagram

Rizwan has also worked with Aditya Roy Kapur in Gumraah.