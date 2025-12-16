Updated 16 December 2025 at 20:57 IST
Dhurandhar! Ranveer Singh's Stunt Double Has Also Worked With John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, Lakshya | Viral Photos
Not just in Dhurandhar, Rizwan Kalshyan also filled in for Ranveer Singh in his latest Agent Ching Attacks ad, directed by Atlee. Rizwan's Instagram profile has moments from the time he shot with Ranveer in various projects.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ranveer Singh is earning immense praise for his power-packed performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller released on December 5 and is inching towards the ₹600 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, the slick action sequences in the film are also being lauded by viewers. As is the case with many actors, Ranveer used a stunt double for his action sequences in Dhurandhar.
Videos from the time of the shoot have been going viral on social media and see Ranveer's stunt double Rizwan Kalshyan stepping in for the Bollywood star as difficult portions are filmed. Rizwan not only filmed instead of Ranveer but also trained him behind the scenes. Not just in Dhurandhar, Rizwan also filled in for Ranveer in his latest Agent Ching Attacks ad, directed by Atlee.
Rizwan's Instagram profile has moments from the time he shot with Ranveer in various projects.
Advertisement
Apart from Dhurandhar and Ranveer's ad commercial, Rizwan has also done stunts in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he was a standee for Lakshya Lalwani.
He has also worked as John Abraham's stunt double in The Diplomat and as Shahid Kapoor stunt double in Farzi. Rizwan has also performed stunts in Rana Naidu season 2.
Advertisement
Rizwan has also worked with Aditya Roy Kapur in Gumraah.
At the India box office, Dhurandhar will enter the ₹400 crore club on its 12th day (December 16). While Ranveer's stunts in part 1 have been loved by fans, more action awaits in Dhurandhar: Revenge, set to release on March 19. The sequel is expected to follow the origins of Ranveer's spy character and how he started working for India's intelligence unit. R Madhavan has already teased the upcoming movie, saying, "Wait till you see Ranveer explode in part 2."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 20:57 IST