Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Zooms Past ₹50 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller has opened to an explosive response at the box office. The big-budget spy drama recorded a strong start across major national chains and key urban centers, giving the film the much-needed initial push. As the movie collected over ₹27 crore in India on day 1 and the reviews turned out to be highly positive, additional shows were quickly added. On day 2, the biz jumped by a decent margin. This has also set the tone for even bigger figures on Sunday (December 7).

How much did Dhurandhar collect on Day 2?





The Aditya Dhar directorial raked in over ₹31 crore on day 2, as per early estimates. The final number will be higher after accounting for the collection from the late night shows. The two-day total of Dhurandhar at the domestic box office is ₹58 crore. This is despite the film's long runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, which also allows for fewer shows to play at multi-screen theatres.

However, in the mass circuits and among the heartland audiences, Dhurandhar is struggling to gain momentum. The espionage thriller also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

Ranveer Singh plays an Indian undercover spy in Dhurandhar | Image: X

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of crime operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayal. In the film, Ranveer's character Hamza is an Indian spy who infiltrates a terror network in Pakistan and attempts to dismantle it. While the first part focussed on the internal politics in Pakistan and world building, Dhurandhar: Revenge, set to arrive in cinema halls on March 19 next year, will show parts of Hamza's formative years, his induction into the secret service and much more.