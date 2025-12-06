Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Starrer Remains Rock Steady, Mints Over ₹10 Crore

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty plays a serial killer on the loose in Jithin K Jose's directorial debut Kalamkaval. The movie comes after the Malayalam star battled an undisclosed health issue for most part of the year. However, his comeback to the screens has been stronger than ever. With fans rallying behind him and showing up in cinema halls and Mammootty delivering a solid performance as a twisted criminal, Kalamkaval is expected to do very well in the coming days.

Kalamkaval mints over ₹10 crore in 2 days

Kalamkaval had the third highest advance booking of the year, only behind Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Since the word of mouth has been good and the film has presented itself as technically good, the footfalls grew on day 2. The movie opened to ₹5 crore on December 5. The biz jumped slightly to ₹5.25 crore on day 2. The total biz in India is currently ₹10.25 crore. Sunday collection is expected to be even bigger.

Worldwide, Kamalkaval collected ₹15.7 crore, the makers shared. It has opened bigger than most of the Malayalam hits this year, including the mega blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra and Pranav Mohanlal's horror thriller Dies Irae.

What is the story of Kalamkaval?

Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist. Its also his return to the part he plays best - a killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films like Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has also divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by Nath (Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat and mouse chase and other plot twists forms the core of this slow burn thriller.