Vrusshabha Advance Booking Very Poor, Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya To Outgross Mohanlal Starrer On Day 1

Malayalam cinema has enjoyed a good run at the box office this year. Lokah Chapter 1 turned out to be first ₹300 crore worldwide grosser in the industry. Mohanlal delivered two big commercial successes in L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Now, the Malayalam star is all set to wind up the year on a high with the release of the much-awaited fantasy action drama Vrusshabha. The movie is releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi. The advance booking opened a few days back but the audience response has been surprisingly poor.

As per reports, Vrusshabha has collected around ₹10.86 lakh from its pre-sales in Kerala by noon today. Additionally it minted ₹14.60 lakh in languages apart from Malayalam and around $13,340 (₹11.95 lakh) from overseas, taking its total advance booking figures to around ₹35 lakh.

These numbers have set up the film for a poor start at the box office in Kerala, Mohanlal's home state, and in other markets, including overseas. If the word of mouth is not good, Vrusshabha will be wiped out in the first weekend itself, notwithstanding its Christmas/New Year release.

Advertisement

Vrusshabha will face competition from Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya at the box office. Sarvam Maya is doing marginally better than Mohanlal's film in advance booking. Nivin's film has collected nearly ₹50 lakh in Kerala, while the worldwide pre-sales figure currently stands at ₹75 lakh.

Advertisement