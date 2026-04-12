Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: Screen Count And Biz Jumps For Ranveer Singh Starrer In 4th Weekend

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 25: After the biz of the blockbuster spy thriller took a hit over the past week, the numbers jumped once again on the 4th weekend. The Ranveer Singh starrer has also become the fastest Bollywood film to touch ₹1700 crore collection worldwide and its India biz is also doing tremendously well.

In its 4th weekend, Dhurandhar 2 collected over ₹35 crore, with Sunday numbers going as high as nearly ₹15 crore. The screen count of the Hindi film also witnessed a boost after biz climbed again. The new release Dacoit was expected to give some competition to Dhurandhar 2, but has failed to create any impact in the Hindi belt. With Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla lined up for the coming weekend, Dhurandhar 2 has the opportunity to run unopposed for a few more days.

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Dhurandhar 2 hits ₹1083 crore in India

Adding the 4th Sunday collection of ₹14.75 crore from 10,727 shows in India, Dhurandhar 2's domestic box office biz stands at a staggering ₹1,083.67 crore. Of this, ₹1,017.79 crore is the collection from Hindi version alone. Telugu version has contributed ₹41.85 crore so far, the maximum among South states, followed by Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions at ₹18.88 crore, ₹3.38 cr and ₹1.77 crore respectively. Dhurandhar 2 has hit ₹1700 crore in a little over three weeks despite not releasing in the Gulf region.

Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19 | Image: X

When will Dhurandhar 2 debut on OTT?

While Dhurandhar 2 was expected to stream from mid May, reports suggest that there might be a delay in its OTT premiere. While there is no official announcement yet, trade talk hints that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to premiere on JioHotstar either in the last week of May 2026 or the first week of June 2026.

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