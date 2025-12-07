Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Here's How Much Ranveer Singh Starrer Made In 1st Weekend

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun lead the star-studded cast of Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller. Going in, viewers were concerned about its epic runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. However, reviews have suggested that the movie is a "must-watch" and the runtime will not be a concern due to the gripping narrative. The positive talk has helped Dhurandhar gain good traction and the movie has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India in its first three days.

Dhurandhar cruises past ₹100 crore mark

The movie opened to ₹28 crore on Friday (Dec 5). The collection jumped to ₹32 crore on day 2. Sunday biz rose even further and touched ₹40 crore mark, taking the 3-day biz to ₹100 crore in India. Dhurandhar has done more than double the biz of Aditya Dhar's debut directorial Uri: The Surgical Strike, which minted around ₹35 crore in its initial weekend.

Ranveer plays an undercover spy in Dhurandhar | Image: X

There are no big releases in the coming weekend and the biz is expected to be good not only in the first week but also in the second weekend. It's real competition will be against Avatar: Fire And Ash, which is releasing on December 19.

Dhurandhar is inspired by real events, part 2 coming soon

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of crime operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayal. In the film, Ranveer's character Hamza is an Indian spy who infiltrates a terror network in Pakistan and attempts to dismantle it. While the first part focussed on the internal politics in Pakistan and world building, Dhurandhar: Revenge, set to arrive in cinema halls on March 19 next year, will show parts of Hamza's formative years, his induction into the secret service and much more.