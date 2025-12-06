Dhurandhar Effect! YRF Spyverse Turns Into A Meme Fest: Only Authentic Spies, No Bikini Show

Dhurandhar released on December 5 and has got good initial response. Before the film hit the big screens, there were reservations about its lengthy runtime. However, viewers walked out of theatres content. A sequel, titled Dhurandhar: Revenge is also in the offing and will release on March 19 next year. The story follows Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistani to bring down a terror network. A gripping narrative, strong performances and scene stealer BGM aside, Dhurandhar is earning praise for its realistic portrayal of a spy's life and the challenges they have to face during covert operations.

The treatment of this Aditya Dhar espionage thriller is very different from how spies are portrayed in YRF Spyverse. As Dhurandhar clicked among fans for its realism, heavy criticism surrounded YRF spy movies, with many calling them "glam shows" depicting style, not reality. Netizens also shared side-by-side stills of how unrealistic and over the top YRF spies look and act as compared to those depicted in Dhurandhar.

Some defended it saying each movie has its template and Spyverse titles like Pathaan are more about entertainment than hitting home hard. Netizens also praised how well geopolitics has been depicted in Dhurandhar and world building draws you in, something that is entirely missing from the Spyverse.

"Except for ETT and TZH every other YRF spy film was straight-up dog sh** But Dhurandhar? It’s got me hyped (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one said, "A spy's life isn't as easy as YRF shows in their movies like dancing with heroines in bikini and roaming around beaches. It's so much harder than what we all can imagine. Aditya Dhar just showed a glimpse of that (sic)."

