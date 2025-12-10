Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Is Unstoppable, Locks ₹200 Crore In Week 1

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is attracting heavy footfalls even during the weekdays. The movie has gone viral and has evoked strong reactions from moviegoers in India, especially for its raw and real depiction of terror activities targeting India. Like the director's last release Uri: The Surgical Strike, there is no stopping Dhurandhar as it has locked ₹200 crore biz at the domestic box office in its first week.

Dhurandhar beats War 2, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par and more movies at domestic box office





On its sixth day at the ticket window, the Ranveer Singh starrer surpassed a handful of Hindi releases to become the 7th highest grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office. It is now ahead of War 2, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par and Thamma. As its 1st week will conclude tomorrow (Dec 11), Dhurandhar will not only have entered the ₹200 crore club, it will also beat the collection of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha.

Also read: Adipurush Memes Go Viral After After Ashish Mocks Prabhas Starrer

Advertisement

Akshaye Khanna's performance as gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has gone viral | Image: X

Holdover release, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein was performing well when Dhurandhar released. However, the romantic drama has not been able to affect the the action film in any way.

Dhurandhar is inspired by true events of espionage

Released in theatres on December 5, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The digital release rights have been bought by Netflix and as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has paid ₹130 crore for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts of the movie.