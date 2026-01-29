Netflix Confirms Dhurandhar OTT Release With Reduced Runtime, Netizens React

Dhurandhar On OTT: After much anticipation, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar is all set to begin its streaming journey. The Aditya Dhar directorial is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and is still running in cinema halls, even after 56 days of its release. Netflix has purchased the streaming rights of Dhurandhar and the streamer will debut the movie on January 30 midnight.

While Dhurandhar's OTT release has not been confirmed by Netflix on its social media handles for now, the app lists it as a Friday release. However, the film's runtime is listed as 3 hours and 25 minutes. For its theatrical run, Dhurandhar had runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. Netizens were left wondering what 9 minutes of the movie have been cut from streaming. The reduced runtime of Dhurandhar on OTT has been confirmed amid reports claiming that the uncut version of the movie will premiere on streaming.

Fans are also seeking clarity on whether the dubbed versions of Dhurandhar will debut on OTT or just the Hindi version will stream. Despite the high demand for the film in Southern India, Dhurandhar ran in cinema halls in Hindi only, with English subtitles. Dhurandhar sequel is confirmed to release in multiple Indian languages in theatres but the dubbed versions of the first installment is also in high demand. Another interesting aspect of Dhurandhar OTT release is that it will premiere at midnight instead of typical noon releases that Netflix abides by.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar released on December 5 | Image: X

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, Dhurandhar centres on an Indian spy, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers. Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan also play pivotal roles in it. The second part of the movie will release on March 19 this year.