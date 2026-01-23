Dhurandhar Completes 50 Days In Theatres, Here's How Much It Has Collected At Box Office

When the Aditya Dhar directorial was nearing its release date, the lack of promotions from the team raised eyebrows. In the recent past, movies like Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha, Laalo and more worked purely on the basis of word of mouth and the same bet was placed by the makers on Dhurandhar. It delivered and how. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller not only attracted record-breaking footfalls but earned unanimous praise for its hard-hitting storyline and performances. On January 23, the movie has completed a historic 50-day run in cinema halls. Here's looking at its box office triumph.

Dhurandhar is currently in its eighth weekend. Week 1 collection of the movie was ₹207.25 crore, followed by ₹253.25 crore in week 2, ₹172 crore in week 3, ₹106.5 crore in week 4, ₹51.25 crore in week 5, ₹26.35 crore in week 6 and ₹13.9 crore in week 7. The overall biz in 50 days in India stands at ₹831.05 crore, which is a record for any Bollywood film or dubbed Hindi release. Worldwide, its collections are nearing ₹1400 crore mark. Now, Dhurandhar sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on March 19, on Eid. Its teaser will be out in a few days and the trailer will be launched in February end. It is expected that Dhurandhar will premiere on Netflix on January 30.

Dhurandhar 2 to release in multiple languages